Man shares CCTV footage of a Mchele LADY who spiked his drink at Nyeri club and robbed him - See her luring him to book a room while disoriented







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to expose a suspected “mchele” lady who spiked his drink and robbed him during a night out at Klassique Lounge, a popular entertainment spot in Nyeri.

According to the victim, he met the woman at the club and invited her to join him at his table.

Moments later, he began feeling disoriented, suspecting that his drink had been tampered with.

CCTV footage shared online shows the victim in a confused state as he attempts to book a room, accompanied by the woman and another man believed to be her accomplice.

At some point, an argument breaks out among the trio.

In the ensuing commotion, the woman is seen making away with the victim’s Samsung Z Fold 6 before fleeing the scene.

The victim believes the second man captured in the footage was working with the suspect, forming part of a coordinated scheme to drug and rob unsuspecting patrons.

Watch the footage.

The moment the mchele lady stole his phone.

Mchele LADY in Nyeri pic.twitter.com/7HiGjUrQsl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026

See her fleeing on a motorbike.

Mchele LADY in Nyeri pic.twitter.com/xQhVIyaPpg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST