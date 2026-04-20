Kachelipa MP, TITUS LOTEE, accused of abandoning his family as first wife MAMA CHEYECH cries out







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Kachelipa Member of Parliament, Titus Lotee, is facing public scrutiny after reports emerged online accusing him of neglecting his family despite holding public office.

The legislator’s children are living in difficult conditions that do not reflect his status as a national leader.

“Your children are struggling, living in conditions that do not reflect the status or responsibility you hold, yet you are constantly appearing on TV every morning as if all is well,” renowned social media personality, Maverick Aoko, lamented.

Lotee’s first wife, identified as Mama Cheyech, has also raised concerns about both financial and emotional neglect.

She further alleged that the MP took goods worth approximately KSh 2 million from her hardware business and has yet to settle the debt.

“Even more concerning, you reportedly took goods worth 2 million from your first wife, Mama Cheyech’s hardware, and to date, that debt remains unpaid. That raises serious questions about accountability and integrity,” Maverick added while calling out the MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST