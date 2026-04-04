“Never date a KISII man’ - LADY rants and shows what her jilted KISII ex-boyfriend did at her house after she dumped him (WATCH)







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media with a fiery warning to fellow women after her Kisii boyfriend allegedly went berserk and destroyed her household items following their breakup.

In the viral video, the furious lady blasts her ex while showing the chaos he left behind.

The video shows furniture overturned, belongings scattered from the sitting room to the kitchen, and clothes dumped in the washroom, soaked in water.

Sharing the clip, she captioned:

“You had just started your life afresh then you meet this narcissistic Kisii man that makes you question everything about character.”

“He has never paid my rent, he has never bought food.”

Her post quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

While many netizens condemned the man’s destructive behavior, others criticized her for generalizing and condemning an entire community based on the actions of one individual.

Watch the video>>> below

Why would you do this to someone,mkiachana si unamove on tu ama??so this lady amerudi kwake akapata her Ex (kisii man) has destroyed everything kwa nyumba yake I mean kila kitu …Men used to be men..what kind of a psychopath is this???please date mature and sane people🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷… pic.twitter.com/JYkHPuBENB — Misspreety 🤪 (@Misspreety17) April 4, 2026