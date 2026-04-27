LADY claims men hate accepting help from women after she offered to buy a man food but he declined and gets a befitting response (LOOK)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A lady’s bold claim on X that men hate getting help from women has stirred debate after she shared her experience of offering to buy a man food, only for him to decline.

Taking to X, she disclosed that she later discovered that he hadn’t eaten all day, which she interpreted as proof that men struggle to accept assistance from women.

“I once offered to buy a guy food, he refused. Later I heard him telling his friend he hadn’t eaten all day. Men hate accepting help from women, I don’t know why,” she wrote.

Her post quickly gained traction, sparking flurry of reactions.

However, one netizen stole the spotlight with his witty clap back.

“Because even though he didn’t accept your offer, you still came here to tweet this. Now imagine if he let you buy him food, you will release a music video.” @OurFavOnlineDoc quipped





The Kenyan DAILY POST