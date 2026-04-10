Ksh 8.08 million in one day!! DP KINDIKI under fire over millions spent on daily chopper rides to his home county, Tharaka Nithi!







Friday, April 10, 2026 - The Office of the Deputy President is facing scrutiny after lawmakers raised concerns over substantial spending on hired helicopters, with revelations made during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on April 9th.

PAC is probing pending bills amounting to Ksh478 million owed to suppliers and service providers for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Documents presented before the committee showed that approximately Ksh150 million of the amount was spent on helicopter services.

Expenditure records indicated that Deputy President Kithuri Kindiki spent up to Ksh8 million on helicopter services in a single day, covering trips to Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Isiolo and Kitui.

“There is a particular entry for a chopper to Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Isiolo and Kitui, which shows Ksh 8.08 million in one day,” said Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo.

Amollo questioned the practicality of such spending, noting that many entries ranged between Ksh3 million and Ksh4 million.

“Is it practical to spend 8 million in one day?” he asked.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the frequency of trips linked to Kindiki’s home county of Tharaka Nithi, questioning whether public resources were being used for personal travel.

PAC chair, Tindi Mwale, responded:

“The Deputy President has the right to go home and come back.”

Beyond travel, the committee examined hospitality expenses, including catering, staff, food and fresh flowers.

PAC flagged the absence of a functioning audit committee within the Deputy President’s office and demanded detailed documentation within a week, including a breakdown of the Ksh8 million expenditure.

In response, the Office of the Deputy President said it is working with the National Treasury to address budgetary constraints and reduce pending bills, while promising improved expenditure management.

The inquiry comes amid wider public concern over rising debt, budget priorities, and the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST