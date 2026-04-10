Brazen daylight heist in Nairobi traffic as biker captures thug snatching phone from motorist” (VIDEO)

Friday, April 10, 2026 - A video capturing the moment a thug snatched a phone from a motorist stuck in Nairobi traffic has reignited concerns over rampant insecurity in the city.
The footage, recorded by a biker’s camera, shows the suspect
casually approaching a car caught in traffic before swiftly reaching through
the window, grabbing the phone, and disappearing into the congestion within
seconds.
Such brazen incidents have become increasingly common in
Nairobi, with motorists often targeted while stuck in traffic jams.
Security experts and police have repeatedly urged drivers to
remain vigilant, advising them to keep windows rolled up and valuables out of
sight to avoid falling victim to opportunistic robbers.
The viral clip has sparked heated conversations online, with
many residents expressing frustration over the rising cases of daylight theft
and questioning the effectiveness of ongoing security measures.
Watch the video>>> below
A biker’s camera captures someone being robbed of his phone in broad daylight in Nairobi traffic.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 10, 2026
🎥 - Shizu! pic.twitter.com/hoK0Ihh928
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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