Kirinyaga residents mock RUTO after spending State House cash handouts on alcohol - “Hawa Ni Watu wa Wantam” (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 - On Wednesday, President
William Ruto hosted a delegation from Kirinyaga County at State House, where
they pledged support for his 2027 re-election bid.
However, it appears some attendees were more interested in
the cash handouts than the political engagement.
A video circulating online shows some of the people who
attended the State House meeting spending the money at a local bar, drinking
and mocking the President while chanting “wantam,” a phrase commonly used to
suggest he will serve only one term.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously
accused Ruto of attempting to buy political loyalty in the Mount Kenya region
through cash handouts.
He has also maintained that residents will accept the money
but still vote against him.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Wenye walikuwa statehouse wamechafua meza Kirinyaga💔🤣🤣🤣🤣wanasema ni Wantam naishaaa pic.twitter.com/S4RXAsiQFL— Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 29, 2026
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