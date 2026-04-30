Kirinyaga residents mock RUTO after spending State House cash handouts on alcohol - “Hawa Ni Watu wa Wantam” (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - On Wednesday, President William Ruto hosted a delegation from Kirinyaga County at State House, where they pledged support for his 2027 re-election bid.

However, it appears some attendees were more interested in the cash handouts than the political engagement.

A video circulating online shows some of the people who attended the State House meeting spending the money at a local bar, drinking and mocking the President while chanting “wantam,” a phrase commonly used to suggest he will serve only one term.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously accused Ruto of attempting to buy political loyalty in the Mount Kenya region through cash handouts.

He has also maintained that residents will accept the money but still vote against him.

Watch the video>>> below

Wenye walikuwa statehouse wamechafua meza Kirinyaga💔🤣🤣🤣🤣wanasema ni Wantam naishaaa pic.twitter.com/S4RXAsiQFL — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST