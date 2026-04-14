Kenyan single mother, KEKE GITAU, gives LADIES tips on how to stay young as she turns 40 - See curves (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Kenyan single mother of one, Keke Gitau, has shared tips on how women can maintain a youthful look as she celebrated turning 40.

Taking to social media, Keke shared fitness and lifestyle advice that women can embrace if they want to maintain a youthful appearance.

Among her tips, she encouraged women to lift heavy weights and incorporate light cardio to stay fit and healthy.

She also highlighted the importance of intermittent fasting, proper hydration, and taking supplements such as collagen, magnesium and glycine to support overall well-being.

In a cheeky twist, Keke jokingly advised women in their 40s to consider dating younger men, saying they “recover faster and don’t ask too many questions.”

She also posted a video>>> flaunting her curvy figure, which drew significant attention online.

KEKE GITAU gives ladies tips on how to stay young pic.twitter.com/XSsSr1JlXO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST