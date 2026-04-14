Kenyan LADY narrates struggles in the “Rosecoco Business” - Some men have weird demands! Hii kazi si rahisi (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has opened up about the challenges she faced in the “Rosecoco business,” describing it as a difficult job.

In a candid revelation, she said the work comes with unexpected and sometimes uncomfortable experiences, especially due to the behaviour and demands of some clients.

She narrated an encounter with a man who tipped her well but made what she described as “crazy demands.”

After the experience, she said she had to turn to alcohol and bhang to cope with the emotional impact.

She noted that while the job may appear glamorous from the outside, it involves numerous struggles that are rarely discussed openly.

Watch the video>>> below

Watch how miss sexxy explains how she struggles in the Rosecocco industry before she was famous 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/so7CCvkDZl — Angie (@Beryl_angeline) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST