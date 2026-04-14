“Me at Home vs Outside” - Nairobi Slay Queen stuns netizens with dramatic transformation (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A Nairobi slay queen has set social media abuzz after sharing a video showcasing a striking contrast between her look at home and when stepping out.

In the clip, she first appears relaxed at home, dressed casually while enjoying tea and chapati.

The video>>> then cuts to a glamorous scene of her at a luxurious hotel, dressed to impress in a designer outfit, complete with a wig and heavy makeup.

She captioned the video, “Me at home vs Outside.”

Many were stunned by her transformation, while others weighed in on the pressures of maintaining appearances.

Me at Home vs Outside - Nairobi slay queen pic.twitter.com/Prtfv02xiB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST