Kamba actress TINA CLARA turns heads with bold outfit at movie launch attended by DENNIS ITUMBI - See how she exposed her juicy “melons” (VIDEOs)



Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Upcoming Kamba actress, Tina Clara, left tongues wagging after rocking an eye-catching outfit during the launch of her movie.

The star-studded event was attended by popular Kamba musicians, celebrities, and senior Government officials, including Dennis Itumbi.

However, much of the attention shifted to Tina’s outfit, with a section of social media users calling her out for what they termed as indecent dressing.


The daring dress exposed her “juicy melons” as she made a grand entrance, sparking mixed reactions online.

Watch videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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