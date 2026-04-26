Kamba actress TINA CLARA turns heads with bold outfit at movie launch attended by DENNIS ITUMBI - See how she exposed her juicy “melons” (VIDEOs)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Upcoming Kamba actress, Tina Clara, left tongues wagging after rocking an eye-catching outfit during the launch of her movie.
The star-studded event was attended by popular Kamba
musicians, celebrities, and senior Government officials, including Dennis
Itumbi.
However, much of the attention shifted to Tina’s outfit, with a section of social media users calling her out for what they termed as indecent dressing.
The daring dress exposed her “juicy melons” as she made a
grand entrance, sparking mixed reactions online.
Watch videos below
TINA CLARA's moment ........... ITUMBI pia aliona pic.twitter.com/BmfGbBOMmQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2026
TINA CLARA's moment ........... ITUMBI pia aliona pic.twitter.com/2GJ5Fxfmuj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2026
TINA CLARA's moment ........... ITUMBI pia aliona pic.twitter.com/Poe2JTQCKr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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