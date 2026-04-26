This bold ‘yellow yellow’ Slay Queen was spotted in a city restaurant in this daring outfit - Those ‘melons’ have left men salivating (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - A video of a stunning beauty chilling in a city restaurant has left social media buzzing.

In the clip, the gorgeous lady who was dressed to impress is seen enjoying her meal while playfully posing for the camera.

However, her bold outfit that flaunted her jaw-dropping ‘melons’ has left netizens, especially men with wild thoughts.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with a section of netizens lauding her confidence while some felt she exposed too much!

Watch the video>>> below

nakula maisha na adabu na enjoy na wenzangu pic.twitter.com/IfB4KuLTqL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST