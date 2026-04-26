Unbothered CELESTINE NDINDA flaunts killer curves at a marathon event days after her estranged husband, NJUGUSH, announced their divorce



Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Local content creator, Celestine Ndinda, appears unfazed as she continues to trend online following news of her estranged husband, Njugush, announcing their divorce.

Celestine was all smiles and in high spirits after completing her run during the London Marathon Watch Party, drawing attention from fans and followers.

Many observed that she seems to be moving on confidently after the end of her marriage, while others couldn’t help but admire her well-toned, curvy figure, something she has consistently built through regular workouts.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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