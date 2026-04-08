I have never done any business with RUTO’s Government” - MILLICENT OMANGA declares, challenges critics to provide proof







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - Former Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has dismissed claims that she received multimillion tenders from the Government after President William Ruto assumed office.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 8th, during a media interview, Omanga categorically stated that she has not engaged in any government tenders or contracts under the current administration.

She challenged her critics to provide evidence, including any tender applications allegedly linked to her.

“I have never done any business with William Ruto’s Government.”

“If I have, let them provide proof of what they claim I have done from 2022 up to now, showing any company linked to Millicent Omanga that has supplied goods to State House or any Ministry.”

“They should even produce the tender application if one exists,” she said.

Her remarks come weeks after she defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party to join former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democratic Congress Party (DCP).

Omanga was officially welcomed to the party on March 19th by Gachagua and party Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

During the event, Gachagua praised Omanga as a leader of integrity committed to the welfare of Nairobi residents, insisting that no DCP leader could be “bought.”

Omanga, in turn, apologized to Nairobians for supporting President Ruto, accusing him of breaking promises made during the 2022 campaigns.

On March 28th, she revealed that she had fallen out with the President, citing betrayal over unfulfilled commitments to women.

She pointed to Ruto’s pledge of a 50:50 gender balance in Government appointments, provision of free sanitary towels to schoolgirls, and free diapers for mothers in public hospitals - promises she says remain unmet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST