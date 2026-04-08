I have never done any business with RUTO’s Government” - MILLICENT OMANGA declares, challenges critics to provide proof

Wednesday, April 08,
2026 - Former Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has dismissed claims
that she received multimillion tenders from the Government after President
William Ruto assumed office.
Speaking on Wednesday, April 8th, during a media
interview, Omanga categorically stated that she has not engaged in any government
tenders or contracts under the current administration.
She challenged her critics to provide evidence, including
any tender applications allegedly linked to her.
“I have never done any business with William Ruto’s Government.”
“If I have, let them provide proof of what they claim I have
done from 2022 up to now, showing any company linked to Millicent Omanga that
has supplied goods to State House or any Ministry.”
“They should even produce the tender application if one
exists,” she said.
Her remarks come weeks after she defected from the United
Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party to join former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua’s Democratic Congress Party (DCP).
Omanga was officially welcomed to the party on March 19th
by Gachagua and party Secretary General Cleophas Malala.
During the event, Gachagua praised Omanga as a leader of
integrity committed to the welfare of Nairobi residents, insisting that no DCP
leader could be “bought.”
Omanga, in turn, apologized to Nairobians for supporting
President Ruto, accusing him of breaking promises made during the 2022
campaigns.
On March 28th, she revealed that she had fallen
out with the President, citing betrayal over unfulfilled commitments to women.
She pointed to Ruto’s pledge of a 50:50 gender balance in Government
appointments, provision of free sanitary towels to schoolgirls, and free
diapers for mothers in public hospitals - promises she says remain unmet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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