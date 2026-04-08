“State House Tunaenda Wapende Wasipende” – Defiant OGA OBINNA insists boxers MAJEMBE and MBAVU DESTROYER will meet RUTO despite backlash

Wednesday, April 08,
2026 - Media personality, Oga Obinna, has doubled down on his plan to take
boxers Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe to State House following the much‑talked‑about
Vurugu
bout.
Speaking on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, Obinna
brushed off criticism and insisted that the visit will proceed regardless of
public opinion.
“Babu kwa sababu!! Mimi ndio sifuna!! Period!! Statehouse
nayo tunaenda wapende, wasipende,”
“Boxers wapewe zao, maisha iendelee,” he declared.
Obinna explained that the visit is already in motion and
emphasized that the athletes deserve recognition.
He also hinted at his political future, stating that when
campaign season arrives, he will openly declare his stance without hesitation.
“Na wakati pia ukifika wa campaign ntakuja tu wazi wazi
na niamue ni mrengo upi ntaufwata, mtulie ntawapanga,” Obinna added.
Meanwhile, Obinna has faced backlash online, with some
Kenyans accusing him of using the boxing spectacle to popularize President
William Ruto.
A section of netizens even vowed to unsubscribe from his YouTube channel, arguing that the stunt is a ploy to endear Ruto to the youth ahead of the 2027 elections.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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