“State House Tunaenda Wapende Wasipende” – Defiant OGA OBINNA insists boxers MAJEMBE and MBAVU DESTROYER will meet RUTO despite backlash







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - Media personality, Oga Obinna, has doubled down on his plan to take boxers Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe to State House following the much‑talked‑about Vurugu bout.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, Obinna brushed off criticism and insisted that the visit will proceed regardless of public opinion.

“Babu kwa sababu!! Mimi ndio sifuna!! Period!! Statehouse nayo tunaenda wapende, wasipende,”

“Boxers wapewe zao, maisha iendelee,” he declared.

Obinna explained that the visit is already in motion and emphasized that the athletes deserve recognition.

He also hinted at his political future, stating that when campaign season arrives, he will openly declare his stance without hesitation.

“Na wakati pia ukifika wa campaign ntakuja tu wazi wazi na niamue ni mrengo upi ntaufwata, mtulie ntawapanga,” Obinna added.

Meanwhile, Obinna has faced backlash online, with some Kenyans accusing him of using the boxing spectacle to popularize President William Ruto.

A section of netizens even vowed to unsubscribe from his YouTube channel, arguing that the stunt is a ploy to endear Ruto to the youth ahead of the 2027 elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST