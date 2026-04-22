Hii Imeenda! MIKE SONKO shares video hitting on a LADY at JKIA - She requested his private number (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a video of himself hitting on a waitress at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the viral clip>>>, Sonko is seen casually sipping tea at one of the airport hotels when he strikes up a lighthearted conversation with the young lady serving him.

What begins as small talk quickly takes a personal turn as Sonko asks whether she is married or has a boyfriend.

The waitress responds that she is not.

Sonko then pushes the banter further, requesting her phone number and inquiring whether she owns a passport.

Interestingly, the lady flips the script by asking for Sonko’s private number, which she later calls to confirm is indeed his personal line.

The playful exchange has left netizens buzzing, with many amused by Sonko’s boldness.

As the popular phrase goes, “Hii imeenda!”

Just woken up kuenda kukojoa usingizi ikaruka. Haka kadame karibu niangukie pale JKIA leo. pic.twitter.com/3oXXjE1efS — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST