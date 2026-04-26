“He Was Nowhere to Be Seen” - KAMENE GORO reveals husband was absent as she fought for her life in ICU! Hii Ndoa Ni Kama Imesambaratika (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has opened up about her health struggles, revealing that some of the people she considered close to her were nowhere to be seen when she needed them most.

Speaking during a podcast, Kamene disclosed that doctors had given her only four hours to live after she was admitted to the ICU.

She recounted the heartbreaking moment she saw her mother crying by her hospital bed as she struggled to survive.

According to Kamene, only a few people stood by her during that difficult time.

She praised Jalang’o as one of those who visited her in the ICU.

However, she claimed that her husband, DJ Bonez, did not visit her while she was hospitalized.

Kamene appeared emotional as she spoke, terming the experience as a betrayal.

Her revelations come amid growing speculation that her marriage could be facing challenges.

Since leaving the hospital, she has not shared photos with her husband, something she previously did frequently.

Watch the video>>> below

Kamene Goro reveals that she had only four hours to live. Doctors poked two holes in her stomach, and pus gushed out with vigour. Her mother was all over trying to raise funds for her medical bills, but her husband, DJ Bonez, was nowhere to be seen… pic.twitter.com/VL2PpTpBeE — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST