He drugged me, stole my phone and jacket - JERUTO says she also fell victim to notorious conman BRIAN OYUGU who is targeting women (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected serial conman identified as Brian Oyugu, who is reportedly targeting women in Nairobi by luring them into dates before drugging and robbing them.

According to reports, Oyugu approaches unsuspecting women in entertainment joints, gains their trust, and later spikes their drinks.

In a recent incident over the weekend, a woman met him at Ruai Gardens for drinks, where he drugged her before taking her to a lodging in Kayole.

The victim was later found unconscious, having been assaulted and robbed of her belongings.

Following his exposure on social media platform X, more victims have begun to come forward.

Among them is a woman identified as Jeruto, who claims she also fell prey to his schemes.

Jeruto says Oyugu invited her for coffee, but she had no idea of his intentions.

She alleges that he drugged her during the meeting and later stole her phone and jacket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST