Gold scammer ROBERT AJWANG alias MONEY BIOR flaunts his Ksh 200 million palatial house but netizens aren’t impressed - “You can’t buy class” (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Controversial gold scammer Robert Ajwang, popularly known as Money Bior, has once again stirred online debate after flaunting his palatial home that he claims cost him over Ksh 200 million.

In the viral video, the former Kasipul by‑election contestant takes viewers on a tour of the massive residence, showcasing its lavish interior and fully furnished spaces that scream opulence.

Despite being widely linked to multi‑million shilling fake gold scams targeting both local and foreign investors, Money Bior has never shied away from flaunting his wealth on social media.

However, reactions have been mixed.

While some netizens marveled at the mansion’s grandeur, others dismissed the design and décor as lacking taste, insisting that “money can’t buy class.”

A section of critics further suggested that his constant need to show off wealth reflects a deeper desire for validation from strangers.

Watch the video>>> below

Former Kasipul Constituency aspirant Money Bior shows off his massive house to netizens! pic.twitter.com/vAdCSQSh6S — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST