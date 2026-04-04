36-year-old washed-up socialite and single mother of two, VERA SIDIKA, headlines club event in a daring outfit (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Controversial city socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again set tongues wagging after pulling up at Nakuru’s Wave XO club in a daring outfit.

In the viral photos, Vera, who has been trending over her alleged fling with a much younger “Ben 10”, left very little to the imagination as she partied in the jam-packed club, confidently flaunting her curves.

The bold appearance has sparked reactions online, with critics arguing that at 36 and a mother of two, she should tone it down and leave the wild club antics to Gen Z socialites.

But as always, Vera seems unbothered, proving yet again she knows how to steal the spotlight.

See the photos HERE>>> and HERE>>>

The Kenya DAILY POST