36-year-old washed-up socialite and single mother of two, VERA SIDIKA, headlines club event in a daring outfit (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Controversial city socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again set tongues wagging after pulling up at Nakuru’s Wave XO club in a daring outfit.
In the viral photos, Vera, who has been trending over her
alleged fling with a much younger “Ben 10”, left very little to the imagination
as she partied in the jam-packed club, confidently flaunting her curves.
The bold appearance has sparked reactions online, with
critics arguing that at 36 and a mother of two, she should tone it down and
leave the wild club antics to Gen Z socialites.
But as always, Vera seems unbothered, proving yet again she
knows how to steal the spotlight.
See the photos HERE>>>
and HERE>>>
The Kenya DAILY
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