GEORGE RUTO threatens activist COP SHAKUR for questioning how he and sister CHARLENE acquired multi million luxury cars - “I Will Beat Him Up”







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - President Ruto’s youngest son, George Ruto, has threatened to beat up activist and social media personality Cop Shakur for questioning how he and his sister acquired luxury cars worth over KSh 214 million.

Cop Shakur made the allegations by sharing videos analyzing what he described as Charlene and George’s fleet of high‑end vehicles on X and TikTok.

According to Shakur, the alleged collection included armoured SUVs and other premium models, with a combined value running into hundreds of millions.

The content ignited heated debate online, with some questioning the figures while others raised broader concerns about wealth and privilege among public figures.

George dismissed the claims, describing them as inaccurate and misleading.

His response caught the attention of netizens, given his reputation for keeping a low profile.

The exchange escalated when another user suggested George may have accumulated wealth independently despite his privileged background.

To which George replied: “This one wants to teach a sharp boy their work. I shall beat him up.”

Shakur later reshared George’s remarks, doubling down on his claims.

He questioned how Charlene could afford such vehicles at a young age without formal employment.

“How did she go from selling eggs to becoming a billionaire at such a young age?” he wrote, urging the First Family to publicly disclose their sources of wealth as required by the constitution.





The Kenyan DAILY POST