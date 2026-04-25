GEORGE RUTO threatens activist COP SHAKUR for questioning how he and sister CHARLENE acquired multi million luxury cars - “I Will Beat Him Up”

Saturday, April 25,
2026 - President Ruto’s youngest son, George Ruto, has threatened to beat
up activist and social media personality Cop Shakur for questioning how he and
his sister acquired luxury cars worth over KSh 214 million.
Cop Shakur made the allegations by sharing videos analyzing
what he described as Charlene and George’s fleet of high‑end vehicles on X and
TikTok.
According to Shakur, the alleged collection included
armoured SUVs and other premium models, with a combined value running into
hundreds of millions.
The content ignited heated debate online, with some
questioning the figures while others raised broader concerns about wealth and
privilege among public figures.
George dismissed the claims, describing them as inaccurate
and misleading.
His response caught the attention of netizens, given his
reputation for keeping a low profile.
The exchange escalated when another user suggested George
may have accumulated wealth independently despite his privileged background.
To which George replied: “This one wants to teach a sharp boy their
work. I shall beat him up.”
Shakur later reshared George’s remarks, doubling down on his
claims.
He questioned how Charlene could afford such vehicles at a
young age without formal employment.
“How did she go from selling eggs to becoming a billionaire at such a young age?” he wrote, urging the First Family to publicly disclose their sources of wealth as required by the constitution.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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