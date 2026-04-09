GACHAGUA reveals RUTO’s nefarious plot to weaken ODM ahead of the 2027 elections – PS OMOLLO in the Mix!







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - DCP Leader, Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, April 9th, cautioned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) against entering into any agreement with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) without first insisting on party zoning.

Speaking in Laikipia County, the former Deputy President warned that ODM risked losing its strongholds if President William Ruto was allowed to field UDA candidates in regions traditionally dominated by the party.

“ODM must be very clear that before they proceed on any agreement with William Ruto, they must agree on zoning.”

“Areas predominantly dominated by ODM must be left for ODM only,” Gachagua stated.

He further alleged that Ruto was prepared to use state resources to weaken ODM, claiming Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo had been tasked with sponsoring UDA candidates in Nyanza.

“They will be funded by the state and backed by goons,” he said.

Gachagua added that zoning was already being applied within his own party, noting that Laikipia had been designated a DCP zone covering all elective positions.

He reaffirmed his commitment to unseat UDA leaders in the Mount Kenya region.

His remarks come amid divided opinions within ODM.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has supported zoning, insisting ODM candidates should dominate the party’s strongholds.

However, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, and Lang’ata MP Jalang’o have opposed the idea, arguing that zoning undermines fair competition and that all aspirants should face voters on the ballot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST