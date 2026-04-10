GACHAGUA exposes KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH’s plot to disrupt DCP rally in Kikuyu, issues urgent demand to IG KANJA!







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has raised an alarm over what he claims is a coordinated plan to disrupt his party’s rally in Kikuyu Town scheduled for Saturday, April 11th.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 10th, Gachagua accused Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, and elements within the police service of orchestrating violence to derail the meeting.

He cited remarks made by Ichung’wah at Alliance High School on March 25th, and in Parliament on April 9th, as evidence of threats.

“We are raising concerns over a planned disruption of our meeting scheduled for Saturday the 11th April 2026 in Kikuyu Town.”

“In several, well documented instances the Kikuyu Constituency Member of Parliament, one Mr. Kimani Ichung’wa, has made direct, and veiled threats targeting our meeting,” the statement read.

Gachagua alleged that intelligence reports pointed to a plan involving hired groups and police officers to cause mayhem.

“We have intelligence and confirmation from the ground that pursuant to his proclamations the MP is organising violence with goons and the police,” he claimed, adding that roads into Kikuyu Town will be blocked using stalled heavy vehicles.

He further referenced a meeting held on April 9th at Kentmere Club along Limuru Road, attended by senior county security officials, as part of the coordination.

The DCP leader insisted that his party operates within the law, citing peaceful rallies in Gatundu North, Juja, Kabete and Githunguri.

“All these meetings were peaceful and orderly. What makes Kikuyu Town special and predisposed to violence?”

“Mr. Ichung’wa has the intention of creating the violence and blaming it on our Party,” he said.

Gachagua urged Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to ensure neutrality, warning that Ichung’wah and Kiambu security commanders will be held responsible for any unrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST