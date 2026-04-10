GACHAGUA exposes KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH’s plot to disrupt DCP rally in Kikuyu, issues urgent demand to IG KANJA!

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has raised an alarm over what he claims is a coordinated plan to disrupt his party’s rally in Kikuyu Town scheduled for Saturday, April 11th.
In a statement issued on Friday, April 10th,
Gachagua accused Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, and elements within the police
service of orchestrating violence to derail the meeting.
He cited remarks made by Ichung’wah at Alliance High School
on March 25th, and in Parliament on April 9th, as
evidence of threats.
“We are raising concerns over a planned disruption of our
meeting scheduled for Saturday the 11th April 2026 in Kikuyu Town.”
“In several, well documented instances the Kikuyu
Constituency Member of Parliament, one Mr. Kimani Ichung’wa, has made direct,
and veiled threats targeting our meeting,” the statement read.
Gachagua alleged that intelligence reports pointed to a plan
involving hired groups and police officers to cause mayhem.
“We have intelligence and confirmation from the ground that
pursuant to his proclamations the MP is organising violence with goons and the
police,” he claimed, adding that roads into Kikuyu Town will be blocked using
stalled heavy vehicles.
He further referenced a meeting held on April 9th
at Kentmere Club along Limuru Road, attended by senior county security
officials, as part of the coordination.
The DCP leader insisted that his party operates within the
law, citing peaceful rallies in Gatundu North, Juja, Kabete and Githunguri.
“All these meetings were peaceful and orderly. What makes
Kikuyu Town special and predisposed to violence?”
“Mr. Ichung’wa has the intention of creating the violence
and blaming it on our Party,” he said.
Gachagua urged Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja,
to ensure neutrality, warning that Ichung’wah and Kiambu security commanders will
be held responsible for any unrest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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