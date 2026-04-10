See how US congressional leaders were dressed when they met RUTO at State House, even as he lectures SAKAJA over casual attire (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 10,
2026 - Photos have emerged showing how US congressional leaders were
dressed during a meeting at State House on Wednesday, sparking debate online
after President William Ruto lectured Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for
wearing a casual outfit to a key State House function.
In the images, the US leaders are seen in relatively casual
attire, while President Ruto and other senior Kenyan officials are dressed in
suits, a contrast that has fueled online discussion.
The comparison has led to questions from some Kenyans on why
stricter expectations were directed at Sakaja.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments