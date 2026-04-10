See how US congressional leaders were dressed when they met RUTO at State House, even as he lectures SAKAJA over casual attire (PHOTOs)



Friday, April 10, 2026 - Photos have emerged showing how US congressional leaders were dressed during a meeting at State House on Wednesday, sparking debate online after President William Ruto lectured Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for wearing a casual outfit to a key State House function.

In the images, the US leaders are seen in relatively casual attire, while President Ruto and other senior Kenyan officials are dressed in suits, a contrast that has fueled online discussion.

The comparison has led to questions from some Kenyans on why stricter expectations were directed at Sakaja.

See the photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

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