Furious OBINNA fires back at MOSIRIA over claims that the Vurugu bout pitting MAJEMBE and MBAVU DESTROYER was scripted - “ I won’t take this lightly”







Sunday, April 05, 2026 - The hyped Vurugu Fight Night that was supposed to showcase Kenyan boxing talent has degenerated into controversy.

What began as a thrilling evening at Kasarani Indoor Arena on April 5th, 2026, where the main acts, Majembe defeated Mbavu Destroyer via a technical knockout, has now spiraled into a bitter exchange between promoter Oga Obinna and Nairobi County official, Geoffrey Mosiria.

Despite the winner taking home a prize package worth over Sh2.5 million, including Sh1 million in cash and a Toyota Noah courtesy of Odibets, Mosiria dismissed the bout as a “scheme to con innocent Kenyans,” alleging the fight was scripted to favour Majembe.

He claimed that he had predicted the outcome an hour before the first bell and branded the contest “mchezo wa Taon”

The fallout deepened when Mosiria alleged that he had invested in Mbavu Destroyer’s training, hiring two professional coaches and covering accommodation, only to be sidelined.

He claimed coordinated propaganda was used to tarnish his reputation, including false accusations of demanding a Sh200,000 cut of Mbavu’s winnings.

While Obinna maintains the event was a success, Mosiria is calling for reforms, insisting future matches must feature professional fighters and total transparency.

However, Obinna has fired back, accusing Mosiria of clout‑chasing and even revealing that the official had begged him for a ticket.

“Sometimes before you blubber, can you stop and think.”

“It’s not illegal to think, and tell the people the truth that you begged me for a ticket and I decline because I know you are a time waster and you're a clout chaser,”,” Obinna retorted, insisting that the event was a positive contribution to youth and society.

He went further, threatening to confront Mosiria physically for attempting to discredit his work.

“Stop just being a hater, I will look for you and and beat you, bro, and I won’t take this lightly. Don’t bring me your BS, I will beat you,” Obinna warned.