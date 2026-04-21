Faded city preacher Bishop PIUS MUIRU is now anointing clothes as he faces auction over Ksh 216 million debt - Another money minting scheme? (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - City preacher, Bishop Pius Muiru, of Maximum Miracles Centre Church has caused an online buzz after a video surfaced showing him anointing clothes during a church service in Nairobi’s CBD.
In the video, Muiru invites congregants to attend a weekly
“miracle service” and encourages them to bring clothes for anointing.
He is heard telling worshippers that wearing the “anointed
clothes” could lead to breakthroughs and miracles.
The video comes at a time when the preacher is facing
financial challenges linked to a Ksh 216 million debt.
Auctioneers have issued a notice to him over the debt, with
his Odeon Cinema building, where the church is located, said to be at risk.
Is this another money minting scheme as she struggles with
debt?
Watch the video>>> below
PIUS MUIRU is now anointing clothes pic.twitter.com/l3YclfAT1O— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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