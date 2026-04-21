“I saw my old Snapchat PHOTO and it broke me” - Woman battling cancer shares painful transformation after losing both legs







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A young lady courageously battling cancer has touched many after sharing a heartbreaking reflection on how her life has changed over the past five years.

Taking to social media, she revealed that coming across an old Snapchat photo of herself, taken when she was healthy and full of life, left her emotionally shaken.

“I saw a picture of myself from five years ago on Snapchat… and it completely ruined my mood,” she wrote.

She went on to reflect on her transformation, recalling a time when she felt confident and vibrant, compared to her current condition as she continues to fight the illness.

The woman, who is now bedridden, has had both legs amputated to prevent cancer from spreading.

Check out her heartbreaking post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST