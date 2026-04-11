DRAMA as a man is caught in Githurai ferrying charcoal in a stolen police vehicle - He had even changed the number plates (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A bizarre incident has shocked residents of Githurai 44 after a man was caught ferrying charcoal using a stolen police vehicle.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly stole the police vehicle, changed its number plates, and used it for months to transport charcoal without raising suspicion.

Residents were left stunned after the suspect was arrested, with many questioning how the vehicle went unnoticed for such a long time despite being used openly.

A video shared online shows members of the public milling around the vehicle after the suspect’s arrest, expressing disbelief.

He was reportedly going about his errands in the densely populated neighbourhood when he was cornered and apprehended.

Watch the video>>> below

Man caught in Githurai ferrying charcoal in a stolen police vehicle pic.twitter.com/dz5B2s527i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST