DRAMA as a man is caught in Githurai ferrying charcoal in a stolen police vehicle - He had even changed the number plates (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A bizarre incident has shocked residents of Githurai 44 after a man was caught ferrying charcoal using a stolen police vehicle.
According to reports, the suspect allegedly stole the police
vehicle, changed its number plates, and used it for months to transport
charcoal without raising suspicion.
Residents were left stunned after the suspect was arrested,
with many questioning how the vehicle went unnoticed for such a long time
despite being used openly.
A video shared online shows members of the public milling
around the vehicle after the suspect’s arrest, expressing disbelief.
He was reportedly going about his errands in the densely
populated neighbourhood when he was cornered and apprehended.
Watch the video>>> below
Man caught in Githurai ferrying charcoal in a stolen police vehicle pic.twitter.com/dz5B2s527i— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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