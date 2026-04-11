Money and Power - Wash Wash MP ZAHEER JHANDA shows how he is almost worshipped by his constituents (VIDEO)



Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Controversial wash wash king and Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, has shared a video clip appearing to brag about his influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

In the video, the first-time MP is seen standing on top of a building, staring at a sea of humanity that appears to be cheering him and almost “worshipping” him.

He is seen waving at the crowd and shaking his head in disbelief as supporters, both young and old, gathered.

Zaheer is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and for frequently dishing out money in his constituency.

He is often linked to multimillion-shilling gold scams.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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