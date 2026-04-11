Money and Power - Wash Wash MP ZAHEER JHANDA shows how he is almost worshipped by his constituents (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Controversial wash wash king and Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, has shared a video clip appearing to brag about his influence ahead of the 2027 polls.
In the video, the first-time MP is seen standing on top of a
building, staring at a sea of humanity that appears to be cheering him and
almost “worshipping” him.
He is seen waving at the crowd and shaking his head in
disbelief as supporters, both young and old, gathered.
Zaheer is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and for
frequently dishing out money in his constituency.
He is often linked to multimillion-shilling gold scams.
Watch the video>>> below
Naona huyu Zaheer akichaguliwa tena, we have a problem here.— Sifuna Updates (@Goldfield6) April 10, 2026
Who is the main competitor of this man? He will give handouts of ksh 1000 and get elected, no Agenda pic.twitter.com/yNQQrsep4c
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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