Disrespectful! VIDEO of a LADY pulling off wild dance moves in front of her granny at a party causes a buzz (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - A lady was captured in a viral video pulling off wild dance moves as her granny watched.

In the widely shared clip, the lady, who was wearing a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves, is seen dancing energetically, leaving her granny in stitches.

The granny then joins her on the dance floor as other attendees cheer them on.

The video>>> has since sparked reactions, with many saying the lady’s actions were disrespectful.

This video of a lady twerking in front of her grandmothers face and food is going viral 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZJkCpb006f — Namzy (@namzyvibez) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST