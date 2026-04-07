Controversy as Somali LADY displays curvy figure at a fashion event graced by CS ADEN DUALE - Are young Somali LADIES abandoning their strict traditions? (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Over the weekend, Somali youths gathered at a lavish Nairobi hotel for a fashion show attended by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.
Dubbed the East Africa Somali Youth Awards, the event
brought together fashion enthusiasts who stepped onto the red carpet to
showcase their style.
However, the event has sparked controversy over the outfits
some participants wore.
One lady turned up in a figure-hugging outfit that
accentuated her curves, drawing criticism from some quarters who argued that it
goes against Islamic dress expectations.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media,
with some saying that young Somali ladies should be allowed to express
themselves in the modern world, while others argued that moral standards
shouldn’t be eroded.
Watch the video>>> below
East Africa Somali Awards in Nairobi. Gradually, the Somali girls are dressing like other Kenyans women pic.twitter.com/KTJlHotyCj— IVY (@ivymuthe) April 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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