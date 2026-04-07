Kwani Ni Watu Wa ile Mrengo Ingine? Two Somali men spark reactions with their outfits at a fashion event attended by CS ADEN DUALE (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - The internet has erupted after two Somali youths, believed to be Islamic faithful, were captured on camera showcasing their fashion style at the East African Somali Youth Awards held at the Argyle Hotel in Nairobi.

The event, headlined by Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, brought together fashion enthusiasts and featured Somali youth stepping onto the red carpet in unique outfits to express their style.

However, a video from the event showing two young men in controversial outfits has sparked reactions online.

A section of social media users criticized the outfits, saying they do not conform to strict Islamic traditions.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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