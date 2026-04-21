Confident LADY’s viral video joking about her ‘unique’ head shape while styling hair leaves netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A bold and confident lady has set social media abuzz after sharing a hilarious video joking about the unique shape of her head.

In the clip, she is seen getting her hair done while playfully remarking that it always takes unusually longer because of her head’s shape.

Her lighthearted self‑joke has sparked laughter and admiration in equal measure.

Netizens joined in the banter, with some praising her for flipping the narrative and owning her uniqueness.

By making fun of herself, she cleverly took the sting away from potential bullies who might have tried to body‑shame her.

Watch the video>>> below

At least she's humorous.. we think... she envisions 😒✋️ pic.twitter.com/OiR36l5sSL — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) April 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST