CNN Journalist LARRY MADOWO blown away after riding driverless taxi in Arizona, US! “This Is Witchcraft” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 15,
2026 - CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, was left stunned after riding in a
driverless taxi in Arizona, US.
Sharing the viral video>>>, he called the futuristic experience
“witchcraft” as the car navigated traffic flawlessly.
Madowo explained that he booked the ride shortly after
landing at Phoenix Airport, downloaded the app, and ordered the taxi to take
him to his hotel.
The experience, he said, felt unusual but impressive as the
car navigated traffic seamlessly.
“I am in a car that’s driving itself, look, no driver. It just came
to a traffic stop, and now we’re moving again,” he remarked.
The vehicle is part of Waymo, a system offering autonomous
taxi services.
“This is in Phoenix, Arizona. Waymo is a fully autonomous vehicle.”
“I landed at Phoenix airport, downloaded the app, ordered it, and
it’s taking me to my hotel,” he explained.
One moment stood out when the car slowed down for a man
crossing the road unexpectedly.
“A guy was running. It slowed down to allow the guy to pass, even
though he essentially jaywalked,” Madowo noted.
He described the technology as precise, responsive, and
almost magical.
“We’re almost at my hotel. I cannot stress enough how much this is
witchcraft.”
“A car that is driving itself and navigating traffic,”
he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
I rode in a car without a driver. You’re not even allowed to touch the steering wheel. I only had one problem at the end of the trip.— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) April 15, 2026
When will robotaxis make it to your city’s streets? pic.twitter.com/CRLOXHvv3a
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