CNN Journalist LARRY MADOWO blown away after riding driverless taxi in Arizona, US! “This Is Witchcraft” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, was left stunned after riding in a driverless taxi in Arizona, US.

Sharing the viral video>>>, he called the futuristic experience “witchcraft” as the car navigated traffic flawlessly.

Madowo explained that he booked the ride shortly after landing at Phoenix Airport, downloaded the app, and ordered the taxi to take him to his hotel.

The experience, he said, felt unusual but impressive as the car navigated traffic seamlessly.

“I am in a car that’s driving itself, look, no driver. It just came to a traffic stop, and now we’re moving again,” he remarked.

The vehicle is part of Waymo, a system offering autonomous taxi services.

“This is in Phoenix, Arizona. Waymo is a fully autonomous vehicle.”

“I landed at Phoenix airport, downloaded the app, ordered it, and it’s taking me to my hotel,” he explained.

One moment stood out when the car slowed down for a man crossing the road unexpectedly.

“A guy was running. It slowed down to allow the guy to pass, even though he essentially jaywalked,” Madowo noted.

He described the technology as precise, responsive, and almost magical.

“We’re almost at my hotel. I cannot stress enough how much this is witchcraft.”

“A car that is driving itself and navigating traffic,” he said.

I rode in a car without a driver. You’re not even allowed to touch the steering wheel. I only had one problem at the end of the trip.



When will robotaxis make it to your city’s streets? pic.twitter.com/CRLOXHvv3a — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) April 15, 2026