CCTV footage captures popular Tiktoker, TIZIAN, being robbed at gunpoint in Ruiru (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - Popular Kenyan TikToker, King Tizian, has revealed that he was violently robbed at gunpoint while en route to Ruiru, in an incident that has sparked renewed concerns over insecurity in different parts of the country.

According to Tizian, the brazen attackers intercepted him and claimed that they had been trailing his movements for some time before executing the robbery.

In the chilling ordeal, the assailants made away with all his valuables, including mobile phones, house keys, national ID, cash and other personal items.

CCTV footage from a nearby building captured the robbery incident, offering crucial leads that could aid investigators in tracking down the suspects.

Watch the videos below

Here is the CCTV footage 📽️pic.twitter.com/2BH5my7Mjz — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) April 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST