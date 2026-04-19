CCTV captures hooded thugs with a toy gun trying to rob a trader in South C (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - Rising insecurity in Nairobi continues to alarm residents after a dramatic attempted robbery was captured on CCTV in South C early Sunday morning.

In the footage>>>, two hooded young men are seen entering a shop and confronting the trader while brandishing what appeared to be a toy pistol.

The suspects tried to intimidate the shopkeeper, with one even attempting to strike him with an object.

However, the trader stood his ground and refused to be subdued, forcing the would-be robbers to retreat.

After a brief standoff, the two fled the premises empty-handed.

The incident adds to growing concerns over increasing cases of petty crime and attempted robberies across Nairobi, with many residents calling for heightened security measures and police patrols.

Rising cases of insecurity in Nairobi and across the country continue to spark concerns as CCTV footage shows a shopkeeper in South C standing his ground against two hooded young men who entered his store early Sunday morning armed with what appeared to be a pistol.



The two… pic.twitter.com/5BsOoAnFHh — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) April 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST