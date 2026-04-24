CCTV captures the moment an elderly man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Kisumu (VIDEO)

Friday, April 24, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged
capturing the terrifying moment an elderly man was robbed at gunpoint by
suspected thugs in Kisumu.
In the clip, the victim is seen being dropped off by a
motorbike while carrying what appears to be a small bag.
Moments after walking a few metres, he is confronted by a
masked man who quickly overpowers him and pins him to the ground.
Shortly after, two more suspects arrive on a motorbike, one
of them armed with a gun.
The gang proceeds to rob the helpless victim as he cries out
for help, grabbing his bag before making their escape.
At one point, the armed suspect fires a shot in the air,
causing nearby pedestrians to scatter in fear.
The suspects then flee the scene on a motorbike, leaving the
shaken victim wailing.
Watch the CCTV footage>>> below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Happened in Kisumu juzi— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) April 24, 2026
Thugs now have better guns than cops
The whole of Kenya has turned into Gotham pic.twitter.com/3xbMw0PdOw
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