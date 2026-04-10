Agikuyu elders smash calabashes and curse RUTO after police disrupt their event over alleged Mungiki links (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Chaos erupted in Githunguri after police stormed a meeting organized by Agikuyu elders and members of Kiama Kiama to oppose the proposed demolition of the sacred Mau Mau shrine to pave way for the construction of affordable houses.

Police reportedly moved in following instructions from higher authorities and lobbed tear gas to disperse the attendees, claiming the meeting was linked to the outlawed Mungiki sect.

Furious elders were captured on camera smashing calabashes and performing traditional rituals to curse President Ruto, signaling what they described as a bad omen for his leadership.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST