Billionaire’s Club!! PHOTO of Kenyan Billionaires who attended RONNIE KIP’s lavish wedding at Karen graced by RUTO sparks buzz (LOOK)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A photo of renowned Kenyan billionaires taken during the lavish wedding of content creator and MassHouse owner, Ronnie Kip, to his partner Terry Mwendwa at the iconic Karen Blixen Museum on Saturday, April 11th, has set tongues wagging online.

The glamorous ceremony saw the who’s who of the political class hobnobbing in style, with President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto among the distinguished guests.

Also spotted were billionaire businessman, David Langat, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s husband, Sam Mburu, Abubakar Joho - brother to CS Hassan Joho - and Joho himself.

The presence of such high‑profile figures from both political and business circles has made the wedding a trending topic, with netizens scrutinizing the couple’s connections and speculating about the influence and networks surrounding the star‑studded guest list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST