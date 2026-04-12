Media Personality SHAFFIE WERU’s ‘unique’ fashion choice during RONNIE KIP’s lavish wedding at Karen Blixen Museum sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 – The lavish wedding of renowned content creator and MassHouse owner, Ronnie Kip, to his beautiful partner, Terry Mwendwa, at the iconic Karen Blixen Museum has become the talk of Nairobi.

Rightly dubbed “the wedding of the year,” the high‑profile ceremony saw the who’s who of the political class hobnobbing in style, with President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto among the distinguished guests.

Media personality Shaffie Weru, a close friend of Ronnie, also turned heads.

Netizens were stunned by his bold fashion choice, a walking stick shaped like a cobra.

Spotted strolling casually alongside Kaseret MP, Oscar Sudi, Shaffie proved that a walking stick isn’t just a mobility aid but can double as a daring fashion accessory.

His statement look has since gone viral, adding a playful twist to an already glamorous affair and cementing the wedding as one of the most talked‑about events of the year.

Watch the video>>> below

Hii walking stick ya Shaffie ni noma buana😂



Fimbo imeundwa design ya Cobra. pic.twitter.com/5MAPW4WBTW — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) April 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST