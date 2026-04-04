“Ata Kuku Peke Yake Hujawahi Leta” - DRAMA as a man is publicly shamed by an in-law during his wife’s burial ceremony (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A burial ceremony took an unexpected turn after a man was publicly confronted by an in-law during the funeral of his late wife.

In the video, the visibly agitated in-law can be seen addressing the mourners and calling out the widower, identified as Mulamwah.

She alleged that he had not fulfilled certain family obligations, including the payment of dowry, and further criticized his role in providing for his children.

At one point, she is heard saying, “Ata kuku peke yake hujawahi leta,” a statement that drew strong reactions from mourners present at the ceremony.

Attempts by some attendees to intervene and take away the microphone were unsuccessful, as the woman continued speaking despite efforts to calm the situation.

The confrontation created tension among those in attendance, momentarily overshadowing the solemnity of the occasion.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST