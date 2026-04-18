Army officer narrates his last encounter with KDF captain EDWIN KAUNGA who killed his wife in Nakuru in front of their 4 year-old daughter

Saturday, April 18,
2026 - An army officer has shared an emotional account of his final
interaction with KDF Captain Edwin Kaunga, who is accused of fatally stabbing
his wife in a tragic incident in Nakuru.
Taking to his Facebook account, the officer expressed shock
and disbelief, revealing that he had spoken to Kaunga just a week earlier while
discussing a business deal.
He said he never imagined that their last conversation would
precede such a devastating turn of events.
“Edwin… why
this? We spoke just last week over a business deal. Why didn’t you speak up?
Why carry such heavy burdens alone when you had a shoulder to lean on?” he
lamented.
The officer described the incident as a painful reminder
that silence can often mask deep emotional and psychological struggles, even
among disciplined professionals in uniform.
He noted that colleagues, friends, and fellow servicemen
must learn to check on each other beyond formal duties and ranks.
He further called on men to speak up when overwhelmed and
seek help instead of suffering in silence.
Check out the officer’s emotional post
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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