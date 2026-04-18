Army officer narrates his last encounter with KDF captain EDWIN KAUNGA who killed his wife in Nakuru in front of their 4 year-old daughter







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - An army officer has shared an emotional account of his final interaction with KDF Captain Edwin Kaunga, who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a tragic incident in Nakuru.

Taking to his Facebook account, the officer expressed shock and disbelief, revealing that he had spoken to Kaunga just a week earlier while discussing a business deal.

He said he never imagined that their last conversation would precede such a devastating turn of events.

“Edwin… why this? We spoke just last week over a business deal. Why didn’t you speak up? Why carry such heavy burdens alone when you had a shoulder to lean on?” he lamented.

The officer described the incident as a painful reminder that silence can often mask deep emotional and psychological struggles, even among disciplined professionals in uniform.

He noted that colleagues, friends, and fellow servicemen must learn to check on each other beyond formal duties and ranks.

He further called on men to speak up when overwhelmed and seek help instead of suffering in silence.

Check out the officer’s emotional post

The Kenyan DAILY POST