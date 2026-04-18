This Indian man and woman are part of a gang using ‘devil’s breath’ to steal from people in Eldoret (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A netizen has sounded the alarm over a suspected gang in Eldoret accused of using drugs to incapacitate victims before robbing them.

In a post shared online, a concerned resident circulated photos of two alleged members - a man and a woman said to be of Indian origin - urging the public to spread the images for awareness.

Reports claim the group uses a substance popularly referred to as the “devil’s breath.”

Victims are allegedly sprayed with the drug, which disorients them, causes memory loss, and leaves them vulnerable to handing over cash and valuables without resistance.

The warning has sparked concern among locals, with calls for vigilance and swift action to curb the menace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST