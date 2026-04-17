Alikuwa Ananiita Baby Elephant - Bold plus-size Kenyan LADY opens up on how ex-boyfriend used to body shame her (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A bold plus-size Kenyan woman has gone viral after candidly sharing how her ex-boyfriend used to mock her body size.

In the clip, she recalls the hurtful nicknames he gave her, admitting that at the time she brushed them off.

“Nimekaa hivi nikakumbuka kuna ex-boyfriend alikuwa ananiita baby elephant na nilikua na cheka cheka tu.” She said.

“Aliniambia sikununulii chain because hauna shingo,” she added while cheekily checking her neck.

Rather than dwell on the negativity, she turned the moment into a declaration of self-love and ambition.

Manifesting her future, she confidently stated that she is on the verge of success and soon she will secure brand endorsement.

“Very soon brands watanilocate, nikokaribu kutoka block,” she declared, adding that she will buy herself an expensive chain once endorsement deals start rolling in.

Her unapologetic confidence has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many netizens praised her boldness and resilience, applauding her for flipping past insults into motivation.

Others took aim at the ex-boyfriend, labeling him toxic and insensitive for ridiculing her appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

Tumeanza kuzoeana sasa. Why would one send me this?😂😂😂"jikubali kama fattie mwenzako"😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/4OaSvodQiJ — 5 People (@_MtuTano) April 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST