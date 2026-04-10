Activist TRUPHENA MUTHONI causes a stir at an international airport with her bold outfit and netizens are talking (PHOTO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Environment activist, Truphena Muthoni, popularly known for her symbolic act of hugging trees, has sparked debate among Kenyans after sharing a photo of herself at an international airport en route to Brasília.

Posting the pic online, Muthoni wrote:

“On my flight to Brasília to join the largest Indigenous gathering in the world, Acampamento Terra Livre 2026.”

“As an Afro Indigenous woman, a sister to the forest, this moment means everything to honor who I am and the roots I carry.”

Her outfit, which comprised a short skirt and jumper, drew mixed reactions from netizens.

A section of Kenyans criticized her choice of attire, arguing that it was inappropriate for international travel.

Others, however, praised her confidence and urged critics to focus on her activism rather than her wardrobe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST