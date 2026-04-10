SHOCK as frustrated clients celebrate Momentum Credit founder and CEO, JOB MURIUKI’s death - Narrate how their lives were shattered after taking predatory loans







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Several clients have come forward to express their frustrations with Momentum Credit following the death of the firm’s CEO, Job Muriuki.

Some borrowers shared their harrowing experiences after taking loans from the micro-lending firm, describing the financial strain and emotional toll they say they endured.

Reactions online have been mixed, with a section of users expressing anger towards the company, while others called for respect following Muriuki’s passing.

Some critics have claimed that the lender’s practices left many borrowers struggling with depression, while others took their own lives.

Muriuki died while undergoing treatment in India.

See comments after his death was announced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST