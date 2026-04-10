SHOCK as frustrated clients celebrate Momentum Credit founder and CEO, JOB MURIUKI’s death - Narrate how their lives were shattered after taking predatory loans

Friday, April 10,
2026 - Several clients have come forward to express their frustrations with
Momentum Credit following the death of the firm’s CEO, Job Muriuki.
Some borrowers shared their harrowing experiences after
taking loans from the micro-lending firm, describing the financial strain and
emotional toll they say they endured.
Reactions online have been mixed, with a section of users
expressing anger towards the company, while others called for respect following
Muriuki’s passing.
Some critics have claimed that the lender’s practices left
many borrowers struggling with depression, while others took their own lives.
Muriuki died while undergoing treatment in India.
See comments after his death was announced.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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