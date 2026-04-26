A Gen Z captured on video having a good time with a MUMAMA - Vijana Wadogo Siku Hizi Wanataka Wamama (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video of a young Gen Z man goofing around with an older woman surfaced online.
The two were captured on camera dancing like carefree lovers
in what appears to be a video shoot in a leafy suburb.
The woman seemed overjoyed as the young man brought out her
playful, youthful side.
The clip>>> has since attracted hilarious reactions
online, with many users noting a growing trend of younger men showing interest
in older women.
Genzs are chewing gwemen who are qualified to be their grandmothers!— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 25, 2026
Those creatures don’t fear anything! pic.twitter.com/U5gDHrtuv5
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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