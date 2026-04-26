A Gen Z captured on video having a good time with a MUMAMA - Vijana Wadogo Siku Hizi Wanataka Wamama (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video of a young Gen Z man goofing around with an older woman surfaced online.

The two were captured on camera dancing like carefree lovers in what appears to be a video shoot in a leafy suburb.

The woman seemed overjoyed as the young man brought out her playful, youthful side.

The clip>>> has since attracted hilarious reactions online, with many users noting a growing trend of younger men showing interest in older women.

Genzs are chewing gwemen who are qualified to be their grandmothers!

Those creatures don’t fear anything! pic.twitter.com/U5gDHrtuv5 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST