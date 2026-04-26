Anawakulia Kwa Bafu - Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE exposed for impregnating househelps and forcing them to terminate the pregnancies







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Popular comedian, Terence Creative, has been exposed as a serial cheater, despite portraying himself as a faithful family man with a perfect marriage on social media.

According to a source close to Terence and his wife Milly, the comedian has a pattern of impregnating his househelps and then forcing them to terminate the pregnancies.

Reports indicate that he engages in these escapades inside the bathroom, without his wife’s knowledge.

One of their former househelps, identified as Zena, who was popular on social media, is said to have fallen pregnant for Terence.

After Terence’s wife got wind of the situation, she allegedly forced Zena to terminate the pregnancy.

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST