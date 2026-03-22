“Your Turn Has Come” - LADY tells man who has been hoping she breaks up with her boyfriend for three years in viral WhatsApp conversation (SCREENSHOT)

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A viral WhatsApp chat has left netizens in stitches after a lady finally messaged a man who had patiently waited for her relationship to end.
Back on January 1st, 2023, she told him, “I
have a boyfriend,” to which he politely replied, “I didn’t know, then, I won’t bother you.”
Months later, on March 16th, he asked again, “Do
you still have a boyfriend?” and she confidently declared, “Yes! We’re
going to be together forever!”
But in a twist, today she texted, “Hi there … Your turn
has come!”
The hilarious exchange has gone viral, with some netizens praising the man’s patience and others calling him a simp.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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