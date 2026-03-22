“Your Turn Has Come” - LADY tells man who has been hoping she breaks up with her boyfriend for three years in viral WhatsApp conversation (SCREENSHOT)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A viral WhatsApp chat has left netizens in stitches after a lady finally messaged a man who had patiently waited for her relationship to end.

Back on January 1st, 2023, she told him, “I have a boyfriend,” to which he politely replied, “I didn’t know, then, I won’t bother you.”

Months later, on March 16th, he asked again, “Do you still have a boyfriend?” and she confidently declared, “Yes! We’re going to be together forever!”

But in a twist, today she texted, “Hi there … Your turn has come!”

The hilarious exchange has gone viral, with some netizens praising the man’s patience and others calling him a simp.





The Kenyan DAILY POST