Trending!! Football commentator goes ga ga after sporting a stunning LADY in the stands and starts serenading her live on air (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 – A football commentator has set the internet ablaze after being caught live on air swooning over a gorgeous fan in the stands.

In the trending clip, the commentator suddenly breaks into song mid-broadcast after spotting the lady, who was dressed to steal the spotlight.

The lady appeared to revel in the unexpected attention as the commentator went completely ga ga.

The hilarious moment has sparked wild reactions online, with netizens joking that they “totally understand” the commentator’s excitement after catching a glimpse of the stunning lady themselves.

Watch the video>>> below.

🚨💣 Unbelievable scenes!



The commentator suddenly burst into song live on air after spotting a stunning woman in the stands 😭``` pic.twitter.com/oRmCxoEPHg — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) March 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST